Reports: Leicester City have forced Manchester United to give up on Harry Maguire

Premier League giants Manchester United will no longer try to acquire the services of defender Harry Maguire from Leicester City, after the latter have been reported to value their player at around £100million.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to land a centre-back this summer as he believes that his current defensive options are not adequate to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils had initially tabled a £60million bid for the Maguire, who has been on United’s wishlist for more than a season now. Leicester immediately rejected the offer and demanded at least £90million for him.

And now, according to the Mirror, it has been revealed that Foxes currently value him at around £100million – a world record price for a defender.

The former Hull City defender joined Leicester in 2017 for a transfer fee of just £17million. He went on to have a good season with them, followed by an impressive 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign with England as well. After the World Cup, then Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho had informed the club’s representatives that he was interested in the 26-year-old, but the Red Devils did not make any official bid for him.

Maguire did well in the 2018-19 season as well and according to reports, he is also a target for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.