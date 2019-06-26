Milestones await Silva in Man City great’s final season

David Silva has 195 Premier League wins to his name as he enters his final season at Manchester City with more milestones in sight.

David Silva is on course to become the fastest player to achieve 200 Premier League wins as he enters his last season as a Manchester City player.

The four-time Premier League winner has announced that the 2019-20 season will be his last in the sky blue of City, giving himself one last opportunity to add to his already staggering achievements across nine glittering campaigns.

Silva joined City from Valencia in 2010 and went on to become one of the club’s greatest ever players, contributing exquisite goals while earning a reputation as one of European football’s most unselfish creative players.

A glance at the Opta data on Silva’s nine years in Manchester leaves no room for doubt about his importance to Pep Guardiola’s team next season, when he will aim to further improve his impressive numbers and help the club win a third consecutive Premier League title.

We did it again! CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!! C’MOOONN! pic.twitter.com/EUeZeMCl6V — David Silva (@21LVA) May 12, 2019

– The 2010 World Cup winner has created a remarkable 743 chances in the Premier League since he made his debut in the competition on August 14 2010, with Eden Hazard in second place on 595 during that period.

195 – Silva has won 195 of the 282 Premier League matches he has been involved in, putting him on track to break John Terry’s record for reaching 200 wins in the competition faster than any other player. The former Chelsea captain did so in 305 games.

83 – City rely on Silva for his tireless industry around the penalty area and it is no surprise that he is seventh in the Premier League’s table of players with most assists, having made 82 – nine short of Steven Gerrard.

71 – Silva has scored 71 goals in 396 games in all competitions for City, ending up on the winning side in 261 of those matches.

– The record for the longest run of Premier League wins by any player is currently held by Silva, who won 23 consecutive matches between August 26 2017 and Match 31 2018.

14 – Newcastle United have had to try and contain Silva more times than any other Premier League team, lining up against him 14 times and struggling to cope. He has been involved in 10 goals against the Magpies, with five goals and assists apiece.

12 – The most prolific of Silva’s nine Premier League seasons at City came in 2014-15 when his goal tally went into double figures for the first and only time.

4 – Only three players have scored more Premier League goals for City than Silva, with Sergio Aguero (164) leading the way from Yaya Toure (62) and Carlos Tevez (58). Silva is four shy of Tevez on 54.

2 – Silva is second in the Premier League lists of Spanish goal-scorers and assist-makers, with Fernando Torres (85) the only of his compatriots to have scored more, and Cesc Fabregas (111) a more frequent creator.