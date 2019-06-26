WATCH: Video emerges of Frank Lampard predicting that he will be Chelsea manager when he was still playing

After Maurizio Sarri left Chelsea last week to join Juventus, former midfielder and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been tipped to take over as manager at the London club. While a move seems very close, here is a video from three years ago, of Lampard speaking about his dreams to become Chelsea manager one day.

The video was posted on Twitter by football channel SoccerAM. Watch it right here:

Speak it. Believe it. Achieve it. Frank Lampard spoke about his dream of being Chelsea Football Club manager less than THREE years ago 👌 pic.twitter.com/H3MracUxdX — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) June 25, 2019

“When I finish [playing], I would like to be a manager, maybe. But it is going to be hard because I only want the Chelsea job [laughts],” Lampard can be heard saying. He further adds: “I’m joking. I really respect managers that go the right way about it.”

The interviewer can then be heard asking him: “Is that [becoming manager] something you can see yourself realistically doing? Because the Chelsea fans would love it,” to which the England international replied:

“Yeah, only if I was good enough and it was right – and if they wanted me and it was the right time, yeah of course.”

“I am a Chelsea man. But Chelsea is one of the pinnacle jobs in football. They are one of the top clubs in Europe, in the world now with what they have done,” he explained, before concluding:

“So yeah, I would and I am a Chelsea man. I wouldn’t even have to move house, just go straight home and roll into Stanford Bridge!”

Apparently, Lampard was still playing for New York City FC when this video (dated sometime in 2016) was recorded. He retired a year later.

He was EFL Championship side Derby County’s manager last season and took them all the way to the play-off finals, where Derby lost to Aston Villa and narrowly missed out on Premier League qualification.