Reports: ‘Tortured Manchester United fan’ worth £21 billion wants to buy the club from the Glazers

Jim Ratcliffe the richest man in all of Britain, has reportedly enquired over the possibility of purchasing Manchester United from the Glazer Family. He has also revealed that he is a Manchester United fan and that he wants to save the club from the Glazers’ mismanagement.

Ratcliffe founded the Ineos Chemicals group in 1998 and to this date, remains as the chairman and CEO of the company. In 2018, he was named the richest person in the country, with a net worth rising to around £21.05billion.

“I’m a tortured Manchester United fan. We [Ineos Chemicals group] have dipped our toe in the water with football,” Ratcliffe had said in May when he was asked over the possibility of taking over a football club. At the time, the 66-year-old was also linked with a bid to try and purchase United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea from their owner Roman Abramovich, a Russian-Israeli businessman.

Apparently, the Chelsea takeover bid failed to progress beyond a certain extent and Ratcliffe is now back to his plans once again, trying to purchase Manchester United this time, as reported by UTD Report.

This is not his first time making business in sport, as the billionaire has also taken over Team Sky in cycling and Switzerland football side FC Lausanne-Sport previously.

Meanwhile, tensions are the order of the day at Manchester United, where the fans have restarted their protest against the Glazers for their poor policies in connection to the club’s management. It was also reported that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince could buy the club this February, but the move stalled after the Glazer family rejected the offer.