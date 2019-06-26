Premier League star touted as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi heir to Ballon d’Or throne

Manchester City midfielder and Portugal international Bernardo Silva is the perfect heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as far as the Ballon d’Or award is concerned, according to former Portuguese footballer Paulo Futre.

Futre revealed how he felt that the 24-year-old is one of the best footballers in the world at the moment and that he is destined for greater success in the years to come as he could dominate world football once he gets better with age and experience. He further added that Messi and Ronaldo who are the world’s best in the game right now, could reach a stage of decline in the coming years, which would be when Bernardo makes his claim as the new heir to their throne.

“I think Bernardo will be the next star, or he will be when Ronaldo and Messi start to decline. I think Bernardo will be one of those who will be ready to win the Ballon d’Or, because he is a player with a lot of responsibility in a great team like Manchester City,” Futre was quoted as saying in a recent interview with Omnisport.

He further added: “He will continue to grow and in two or three years, when Messi and Cristiano retire, I think he can be one of the big favourites to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Bernardo Silva had a brilliant 2018-19 campaign, scoring 13 goals and making 14 assists in 51 appearances across competitions. He was a part of Manchester City’s squad that emerged victors in the Premier League and the EFL Cup.

Silva also helped Portugal to the title in the UEFA Nations League, assisting Goncalo Guedes for the winning goal as Portugal defeated Netherlands 1-0.

Quotes via Goal.