Chelsea are currently without a manager and their next appointment will be their 15th permanent one in the Premier League era. The Blues are known for changing managers frequently but one English club has changed more managers than them since 1992.

#5. Sunderland – 12 managers

Since the Premier League began, Sunderland have spent 16 seasons in the English top flight with their most recent season coming in 2016/17. The Black Cats had a history of narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League but now after successive relegations, they’re in the League One.

The fact that they’ve had three managers in charge of the club since getting relegated from the Premier League puts into perspective how frequently they change their gaffer. While they were in the Premier League, they’ve had 12 different managers in charge.

Peter Reid was the first man to manage Sunderland in the Premier League and he was followed by Howard Wilkinson, Mick McCarthy, Roy Keane, Ricky Sbragia, Steve Bruce, Martin O’Neill, Paolo Di Canio, Gus Poyet, Dick Advocaat, Sam Allardyce and David Moyes. Interestingly, Sunderland was Keane’s first job as manager

#4. Tottenham Hotspur – 13 managers

It took years for Tottenham Hotspur to find the consistency they’ve craved for so many years and they found it under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has been in charge of the North London club for five years now but before him, Spurs had 12 managers in 22 years.

Doug Livermore & Ray Clemence jointly held the managerial position at Spurs when the Premier League started and they were succeeded by Ossie Ardiles, Gerry Francis, Christian Gross, George Graham, Glenn Hoddle, Jacques Santini, Martin Jol, Juande Ramos, Harry Redknapp, Andre Villas-Boas, Tim Sherwood and Pochettino. However, only Ramos has won a trophy with Spurs and that was the League Cup in 2008.

In addition to their permanent appointments, they’ve also needed a caretaker manager seven times with the most recent caretaker stint coming in 2008 before Harry Redknapp took over.

#3. Newcastle United – 14* managers

Newcastle United have been in the Premier League for 25 of the 27 seasons so far and the recently departed Rafael Benitez was their 14th managerial appointment in the English top flight. The Toons will have to appoint a new manager for next season and that will add to their tally.

Their former player and Ballon d’Or winner Kevin Keegan was the first man to manage Newcastle in the Premier League and he was also the only one to have managed them twice during the same period.

Keegan was followed by Kenny Dalglish, Ruud Gullit, Sir Bobby Robson, Graeme Souness, Glenn Roeder, Sam Allardyce, Joe Kinnear, Chris Hughton, Alan Pardew, Steve McClaren and Benitez. They also had a few caretaker managers in between and among them was club legend Alan Shearer.

#2. Chelsea – 14* managers

Like Newcastle, Chelsea have also made 14 managerial appointments in the Premier League era and since Maurizio Sarri joined Juventus this summer, Chelsea will also need to find a new man for the hot seat and it could be Frank Lampard.

Even before the Roman Abramovich took over, Chelsea had five managers in 11 years starting with Ian Porterfield. He was succeeded by Glenn Hoddle, Ruud Gullit, Gianluca Vialli and Claudio Ranieri before Abramovich took over and appointed Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho is the only one who had two stints under Abramovich and the other managers who were in charge of the Blues on a permanent basis are Avram Grant, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Carlo Ancelotti, Andre Villas-Boas, Roberto Di Matteo, Antonio Conte and Sarri.

In between these permanent appointments, they also had Rafael Benitez and Guus Hiddink as caretaker managers and both these managers won trophies with them.

#1. Southampton – 18 managers

With a total of 18 managerial appointments, Southampton lead the way and what’s astonishing is the fact that this list doesn’t include their caretaker managers or the ones who were in charge of the club during the seven years they were absent from the Premier League.

Ian Branfoot, Alan Ball, Dave Merrington, Graeme Souness, Dave Jones, Glenn Hoddle, Stuart Gray, Gordon Strachan, Paul Sturrock, Steve Wigley, Harry Redknapp, Nigel Adkins, Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman, Claude Puel, Mauricio Pellegrino, Mark Hughes and Ralph Hasenhüttl are the 18 managers who managed the club in the Premier League era.

The Saints didn’t part ways with all these managers because of poor results. Mauricio Pochettino and Ronaldo Koeman left the club in recent years because they were poached by other Premier League clubs.