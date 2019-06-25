Club officially gives permission to its manager to speak to Chelsea as Maurizio Sarri replacement

Derby County has put out an official statement that it has given manager Frank Lampard permission to conduct talks with Chelsea as they seek to replace Maurizio Sarri.

The statement read:

“Derby County Football Club can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea Football Club to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions.

The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”

Frank Lampard has been linked with the Chelsea job ever since his first year in management almost saw him guide the Rams to the Premier League.

Chelsea have been without a manager after Maurizio Sarri left following just one year in the hotseat, citing personal reasons to return to Italy. Sarri has since taken over as the manager of Juventus.

It is reported that Chelsea are likely to announce Frank Lampard as their next manager and pair him up with fellow club legend Petr Cech, who recently accepted a position at the club as its sporting and technical director.

Lampard holds the record of being Chelsea’s top goalscorer with 211 goals in 648 appearances for the club.