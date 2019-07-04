BREAKING: Chelsea confirm appointment of Frank Lampard as head coach

Chelsea Football Club has a knack of going through their managers quickly. The Blues have already gone through twelve managerial appointments during the Roman Abramovic era, with Maurizio Sarri being the latest person to reign over the throne. Continuing with the trend, they have now appointed a new head coach!

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as the head coach of the men’s first team. The club legend has put pen to paper on a three-year deal to run through till 2022. The Englishman replaces Maurizio Sarri, who left the Blues for Juventus on June 16, 2019.

HE’S HOME! 🙌 Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!

#WelcomeHomeFrank — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

Derby County can confirm that Frank Lampard has parted company with the club and has been appointed as the new Head Coach of Chelsea. Thank you and good luck, Frank. 👊 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 4, 2019



Frank Lampard took his first steps into coaching last year when he was appointed as the manager of Championship club Derby County. Under Lampard, the Rams managed to secure a top-six spot and qualify for the playoffs. They then beat Leeds United in the semi-finals, before losing the promotion final to Aston Villa.

Prior to that, Lampard enjoyed a stellar career as a player with Chelsea. The Englishman joined the Blues as a youngster from London rivals West Ham United and went on to achieve the status of a club legend.

During his playing time, the Chelsea number eight made six hundred and forty-eight (648) appearances and even became the club’s record scorer with two hundred and eleven goals (211). He won three Premier League titles with the Stamford Bridge outfit, four FA Cups, two League Cups, one UEFA Europa League, and one UEFA Champions League.