Old photograph emerges of Manchester United transfer target wearing the club jersey when he was a kid

A picture has emerged on Reddit of a kid, allegedly Aaron Wan-Bissaka, wearing a retro Manchester United jersey in a click with his family.

Manchester United close in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer searches for a long term solution to the right back problem at the club.

United have been locked in negotiations with Crystal Palace to agree a fee for the services of the 21-year old who had a stellar breakout season in 2018/19.

He recorded some of the best defensive statistics of the season that puts him right up there with the likes of Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City right back Kyle Walker.

However, Ed Woodward and co. have been reluctant to meet the £50 million valuation of the player and that has resulted in negotiations dragging on.

It was reported yesterday, though, that a breakthrough is expected very soon and that Wan-Bissaka may have his Manchester United medicals as early as this week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also asked Woodward to press on and close the deal for free-scoring Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes as he seeks to address a number of concerns in the squad ahead of the new season.

You can see the picture posted on reddit (courtesy of user solegunnarolskaer) below: