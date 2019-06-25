Reports: Arsene Wenger in line for Premier League return

Arsene Wenger hasn’t managed a football club at the highest level since leaving Arsenal over a year ago, but he could well return to the Premier League very soon.

Dean Jones of the Bleacher Report is reporting that he has heard of a possible return for Arsene Wenger in some sort of a role at Newcastle United, following the departure of Rafael Benitez.

What next for Newcastle? I’m hearing Arsene Wenger will be sounded out over a role. Also told Anthony Hudson in the mix for head coach job — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) June 24, 2019

Anthony Hudson is also in the mix for the job of head coach, per Jones, however reports seem to suggest that Jose Mourinho could make a shock return of his own, and aid a revival of the Magpies.

Wenger enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Arsenal during over two decades in charge of the Gunners, winning the Premier League and FA Cup among other major honours.

Newcastle had earlier revealed via a club statement that Benitez had decided not to renew his contract with the club despite insistence from the Geordies.

“It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, 2019,” the statement read.