Reports: Jose Mourinho favourite to take over at Premier League side

Jose Mourinho could be in line for a stunning return to the Premier League this summer, and he is already the bookies’ favourite to become the new boss of Newcastle United.

The Shields Gazette are reporting that Mourinho is the bookies’ favourite to take over the reins at Newcastle United, just after it was announced that former manager Rafael Benitez would not be extending his contract at the club.

Jose Mourinho talks love for F1

“It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, 2019,” a club statement said.