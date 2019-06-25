Reports: Jose Mourinho favourite to take over at Premier League side

Jose Mourinho could be in line for a stunning return to the Premier League this summer, and he is already the bookies’ favourite to become the new boss of Newcastle United.
The Shields Gazette are reporting that Mourinho is the bookies’ favourite to take over the reins at Newcastle United, just after it was announced that former manager Rafael Benitez would not be extending his contract at the club.
“It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, 2019,” a club statement said.
“We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.
“Rafa’s coaching staff, Paco de Miguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on June 30.
“We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.
“We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty.”
Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United back in December last year, and has since been on the look-out for opportunities around Europe that might suit him best.
A Premier League return might well be on the cards.