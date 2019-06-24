BREAKING: Rafa Benitez leaves Newcastle United following disagreement over new contract

Rafa Benitez have overperformed as the manager of Newcastle United, helping the Magpies come back to the Premier League following relegation in 2016. However, the Premier League side have been handed a huge blow, with the Spaniard leaving his position.

Newcastle United have confirmed the departure of manager Rafa Benitez. The two parties could not come to a contract agreement, leading to the Spaniard’s departure.

It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019. Full club statement: https://t.co/IscVOvLxGD #NUFC pic.twitter.com/DWeBkpRubP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 24, 2019

Newcastle released the following statement concerning Benitez’s departure:

“It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.

“We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however, it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.

“Rafa’s coaching staff, Paco de Míguel Moreno, Antonio Gómez Pérez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on 30th June.

“We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.

“We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty.

“The process to appoint a successor will now begin.”

The Spaniard leaves the Magpies after three years in charge.