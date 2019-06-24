Stats prove that Manchester United are the biggest one-man team in Premier League top 6

Manchester United have had it tough for a few years now, there is no doubt about it. The lack of teamwork in the side is showing, and we have the proof to back that up.

Paul Pogba may be targeted as one of the problems at Manchester United, but stats seem to show that the Red Devils have depended on the Frenchman for a whole lot last season.

In fact, it would be safe to say that United are the biggest one-man team in the entire Premier League top six, based on this analysis by Squawka and Opta.

The numbers don’t lie. While the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea all include a coloured list of names, United have just one man at the thick of things.

Paul Pogba has the most goals, most assists, most shots on target, most take-ons, most fouls won, most chances created, most possession won, most passes into the final third and most duels won. The list goes on and on!

Real Madrid and Juventus are two of the biggest clubs interested in Pogba, and considering these numbers, we can understand exactly why Manchester United are in no hurry to get rid of their talismanic midfield general.