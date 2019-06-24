Manchester United star Jesse Lingard responds to Snapchat story criticism by posting fresh beach video

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard came under intense fire following a Snapchat story he shared that glorified his escapades while on vacation in Miami.

A large number of fans and personalities slammed the 26-year-old for his abominable behaviour, with reports suggesting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer too was furious with the incident.

This content is restricted. This content is restricted.

Jesse Lingard might be Man United’s most annoying player

However, club legend Gary Neville did come to the defence of Lingard, and the England International appears to have repaid that faith shown in him.

The winger shared stories on his Instagram that document his latest workout routine that involves intense spells of training while on the beach.

It is quite obvious that the United star wants to shut his critics up, but the sceptics are far from convinced that Lingard has a mature head on his shoulders during a tough period for the club.

In his defence, Gary Neville said he doesn’t drink a lot, and that the act of posting a questionable story is a lesser evil than the escapades of players 20 years ago.

“Jesse Lingard doesn’t drink a lot. Twenty years ago, somebody going on a holiday would have been bladdered for four weeks,” the former defender said.

“You’d rather have your player being sober, probably training all day and having a joke with his mates.

“This is absolutely a lesser evil than we had 20 years ago when players would go off for five or six weeks and come back overweight, saying ‘pre-season’s for getting fit.'”

Check out the stories on Lingard’s Instagram @jesselingard.