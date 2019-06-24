Reports: Chelsea to announce Premier League legend as Maurizio Sarri replacement within 48 hours

Chelsea are all set to announce their new manager, after parting ways with Maurizio Sarri, who decided to join Juventus instead.

Talk Sport are reporting that the Blues will announce their next manager in the next 48 hours, and that the man the club have gone with is none other than Frank Lampard.

Lampard has been linked with the Chelsea job after impressing during his brief stint at Derby County, nearly helping the Championship club to promotion at the end of the previous campaign.

And after months of speculation, Talk Sport claim that the former England International could get the job in the next couple of days via an official announcement.

Frank Lampard to be appointed as the Chelsea manager in the next 48 hours. – talkSPORT sources understand.

It is pertinent to note that the midfielder is a Chelsea legend, and the club seem to be taking a route similar to Manchester United, with the appointment of former players in behind the scenes roles.

Petr Cech was recently appointed as the Technical and Performance Advisor following his retirement from competitive football, and could be reunited with former teammate Lampard as a part of the team’s think tank too.