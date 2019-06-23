Fernando Torres reveals his favourite teammate in retirement press conference

Former Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres recently announced retirement from the sport, bringing an end to an 18-year long career.

Torres, who has played with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Xabi Alonso, Steven Gerrard and the likes, revealed his favourite teammate in his retirement press conference. It was at Liverpool, where he spent four years from 2007 to 2011 and scored 81 goals, that he played his best football and he credited Gerrard for completing his game.

“I always say the best player I played with is Steven Gerrard. I found he was the player who completed my game.

“I think my level got into a different dimension when I was on the pitch with him. It was an amazing three-and-a-half years playing alongside Steven. I would love to go back to those days – even for one minute,” Torres said.

The Spaniard moved on to Chelsea in 2011 but failed to rediscover his form with the Reds. However, he won the UEFA Champions League with the London-based club, playing a crucial role in Chelsea’s victory over Barcelona in the semifinals.

In an illustrious career, Torres won the FIFA World Cup and two Euros as well.