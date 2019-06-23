Reports: Chelsea’s offer to free Lampard from Derby County contract revealed

Chelsea fans are awaiting the return of Frank Lampard. The English midfielder, who left as a Blues’ legend in 2014 is expected to return as the head coach, with talks reportedly underway. Here’s how much the Blues have offered to Derby County in order to free Lampard from his contract.

According to ESPN, via Calciomercato, Chelsea are preparing to offer £4 Million to free Frank Lampard from his Derby Country contract. The Englishman is heavily expected to take up the vacant managerial position at Chelsea, which was left open by Maurizio Sarri’s departure.

Sarri managed the Blues for a season before moving back to Italy with Juventus. The Bianconeri had to pay Chelsea £5 Million for the Italian, who still had two years remaining on his contract. Nevertheless, negotiations between the two clubs moved swiftly, with Sarri being announced as the new Juventus manager on June 16.

Chelsea have already announced the return of one club legend. The Blues announced Petr Cech as their new Technical and Performance Advisor recently as part of their ongoing backroom shift. Meanwhile, Claude Makelele is also rumoured to be returning to Stamford Bridge to take up a role to overlook the ‘on loan’ group. Frank Lampard is expected to complete the jigsaw by taking over as the head coach.

The London outfit will begin their Premier League season on August 11, 2019, against Manchester United at Old Trafford.