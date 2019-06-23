Manchester United legend defends Jesse Lingard for controversial social media post

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has leapt to the defence of club star Jesse Lingard for his controversial social media post.

The Manchester United forward was subjected to criticism from all quarters after he posted a questionable video from his holiday house in Miami. But Neville, along with questioning him for the same, did defend Lingard’s actions, saying that he is at least fit unlike footballers of yesteryears.

Speaking at the Soccer Science Conference at Hotel Football in Manchester, Neville said, “Why would you do something that is potentially going to bring you criticism?

“As a player, you have to ask yourself a few questions before doing anything. Is it going to help me? Is it going to make me a better player? Is it going to make people feel better about me? Is it going to earn me money? Is it going to make my coach like me more or less?

“If the answers come up negative then it’s probably best not doing it. The idea of a guy going on social media, looking a bit of a prat while not winning football matches and not playing that well is a really bad cocktail.

“But then again, on the other side, he’s giving his all, he’s a young lad and social media is the modern form of media, so get over it.”

Further adding on the matter, Neville said, “We all make mistakes and I’ve made loads of them.

“Jesse Lingard doesn’t drink a lot. Twenty years ago, somebody going on a holiday would have been bladdered for four weeks. What’s worse – a social media post where somebody’s having a bit of a joke, or getting bladdered for four weeks?

“You’d rather have your player being sober, probably training all day and having a joke with his mates. This is absolutely a lesser evil than we had 20 years ago when players would go off for five or six weeks and come back overweight.

“When we came through there was still a drinking culture Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday, every club was doing it. We stopped, we didn’t do it, and we won four out of our first five league titles purely based on fitness because the rest of the clubs were still drinking.

“Think of Liverpool and the Spice Boys, they didn’t get that nickname for nothing. They were still going out and drinking. We weren’t.”