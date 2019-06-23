WATCH: Former Chelsea defender produces one of the assists of the season with ridiculous backheel in AFCON 2019

The 2019 African Cup of Nations kicked off on 22nd June and the tournament which spans a whole month, will see a total of 24 teams from Africa battle for the coveted trophy. The highlight of the first day was former Chelsea defender Ola Aina’s assist that handed Nigeria their first win in the event.

Thanks to Aina’s no-look cheeky backheel assist, Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo scored the winner in the game against Burundi, helping the Super Eagles emerge leaders of Group B. Meanwhile, Guinea and Madagascar shared points after playing out a 2-2 stalemate.

Aina recently left Chelsea to join Serie A club Torino, where he had been playing on loan for the past one season. The Nigerian youngster’s assist was easily the best moment of the opening day of the competition.

Without further ado, take a look at the videos below to see what he did:

This backheel Assist by Ola Aina is World Class & the goal scored by Ighalo a beauty 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VBJk1aIEOm — FUTBALL ARENA (@FutballArena) June 22, 2019

Ola Aina vs Burundi 1 assist

60 passes

85% pass accuracy

2 key passes

1 dribble won

2 tackles won

3 interceptions

4 clearances

3 aerials won Great season at Torino wasn't a coincidence. Ola is such a superb left-back/left wing-back! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/GWnQJkAIZz — Transferman (@HenryRussell2) June 22, 2019

That's Ola Aina, who, like Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Mo Salah and lots of others, spent years at Chelsea playing hardly any games before being sold to another club where he'll get to play football. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) June 22, 2019

The 22-year-old executed a perfect back-heel pass that split Burundi’s defence to reach Ighalo who made short work of the ball by easily slotting it past the goalkeeper.

The 1-0 victory gave Nigeria three points as a result of which they climbed to the top of the Group B table. Guinea and Madagascar follow suit with one point each from their drawn game. Burundi are yet to open their account due to the defeat against Nigeria.

Nigeria’s next game is against Guinea, after which they will take on Madagascar and that will bring an end to their group stage assignments in the AFCON 2019.