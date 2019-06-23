Fans are convinced that Newcastle star is ‘real-life Santiago Munez’ as move to Real Madrid looms large

Everyone remembers the iconic ‘Goal’ series, where a boy from Mexico made it to the Premier League with Newcastle United, and followed that up with a transfer to Real Madrid. But who would have thought that could happen in real life?

Miguel Almiron is a Paraguayan who currently plies his trade at Newcastle United, and has been dubbed the ‘real-life Santiago Munez’ because his career trajectory is somewhat similar to the fictional Mexican character.

In fact, both played at Newcastle United and hail from South America, and Almiron could take it a step further because Real Madrid are paying close attention to his performances.

The movie Goal is happening! Santiago Muñez from Goal is South American 🇵🇾

Miguel Almirón, Newcastle’s new Signing, is South American 🇵🇾 Muñez worked in a Chinese restaurant 🍚

Almirón worked in a Chinese restaurant 🍚 Muñez moved to NUFC ⚫️⚪️

Almirón moved from to NUFC ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dv663GJ8ph — Capital North East (@CapNorthEast) February 1, 2019

To add to the drama, both look a bit similar too, and the world is convinced that we may have a Munez-esque situation in reality.

It’s a madness how Miguel Almiron is the real life Santiago Munez pic.twitter.com/TPXYMjFHRn — Adam Watson (@adamwatson16) February 26, 2019

Each time I see Almiron’s face, all I can think of is the Geordie legend, that is, Santiago Munez 👌🏻 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/jBu5H6Pngx — Dave Cox (@bigdavecox90) February 26, 2019

Miguel Almiron just opens everything up for everyone else with his pace and directness….. He genuinely is Santiago Munez ain’t he? — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) February 26, 2019

Almiron recently played against Lionel Messi at the Copa America, and held his own too, leading many to believe that Madrid would come calling in the near future.