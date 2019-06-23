Premier League |

Fans are convinced that Newcastle star is ‘real-life Santiago Munez’ as move to Real Madrid looms large

Everyone remembers the iconic ‘Goal’ series, where a boy from Mexico made it to the Premier League with Newcastle United, and followed that up with a transfer to Real Madrid. But who would have thought that could happen in real life?

Miguel Almiron is a Paraguayan who currently plies his trade at Newcastle United, and has been dubbed the ‘real-life Santiago Munez’ because his career trajectory is somewhat similar to the fictional Mexican character.

In fact, both played at Newcastle United and hail from South America, and Almiron could take it a step further because Real Madrid are paying close attention to his performances.

To add to the drama, both look a bit similar too, and the world is convinced that we may have a Munez-esque situation in reality.

Almiron recently played against Lionel Messi at the Copa America, and held his own too, leading many to believe that Madrid would come calling in the near future.

