Chelsea legend reveals to fans who will be next manager of the club

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba revealed to fans on Instagram live video that it is indeed Frank Lampard who will be the next manager of the club – and asked them to remain patient.

The Chelsea manager job has been heavily linked with Derby coach Frank Lampard but names such as Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo and Ajax’s Erik ten Haag were also in the mix.

However, Chelsea legend and former teammate Didier Drogba revealed to fans that Lampard is the name that is being discussed seriously in the club and that they have to be patient for it to be announced.

“The one who is in talks now to get the job, Frank Lampard.”

“[On when it would be announced] Relax, relax,” he said.

Chelsea parted ways with Maurizio Sarri after just one season in charge despite winning the Europa League, as the Italian wanted to be closer to his ageing parents.

He has since accepted the top job at Juventus, replacing the outgoing Massimiliano Allegri.

Chelsea are currently serving a two window transfer ban associated with illegal youth player practices and recently appointed another club legend, Petr Cech as the sporting and technical director.

It is presumed that the partnership between Cech and Frank Lampard is the in-house choice to lead the club forward.