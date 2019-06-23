Reports: Manchester United youngster wants three times more money to replace outgoing superstar

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has demanded that his clubs triple his wages in a new contract, provided he has to replace the potentially-outgoing superstar David de Gea. Henderson, who currently earns £25,000 per week at United, wants the club to start paying him £75,000 per week from the next season.

United’ No.1 goalkeeping choice De Gea is still assessing his future, amid links with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain and La Liga giants Real Madrid among other teams. It has been reported that the Red Devils will allow him a new contract with improved wages of £350,000 per week but the club are yet to enter into official talks with the player regarding the deal.

Meanwhile, it is the Sun that reports that Henderson wants better wages at the club. The English news agency further adds that the 22-year-old shot-stopper is confident that his demands will be met.

The goalkeeper currently plays for Manchester United Reserves’ team in the Reserves’ Premier League. In the 2018-19 season, he made 46 appearances for the club and kept 21 clean-sheets as well.

Henderson is also the current top-choice England U-21 goalkeeper. He is currently a part of the U-21 team playing in the European Championships, but England have already gotten eliminated from the group stage of the competition with a game remaining.