Didier Drogba passes his verdict on Eden Hazard leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has finally revealed what he felt about star forward Eden Hazard leaving the club this summer for La Liga giants Real Madrid. According to Drogba, Hazard is “so special” that he cannot be replaced by Chelsea anytime soon.

“No one can replace Hazard, he is so special,” the former Ivory Coast international was quoted as saying, after he participated in a live chat with fans on Instagram hosted by the player himself.

On Chelsea’s chances without the Belgian star, he further added: “Someone else will come, [and] step up.”

“But Eden Hazard is still a legend at Chelsea, even though he has left now. That’s life, that’s football,” he concluded.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Blues in 2012 after transferring from LOSC Lille for a reported fee of €35.5million. Over the course of seven seasons, the Belgian completed 350 appearances for the club, also scoring 110 goals across various competitions. He also won two Premier League titles, a Europa League and an FA Cup title with Chelsea.

On 2019 July 1, he will officially become a Real Madrid player after Los Blancos snapped him up in June, for a transfer fee of €100million and an additional €50million in variables.

Quotes via Evening Standard.