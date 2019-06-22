Reports: Manchester United star Jesse Lingard offers explanation for viral hotel video

Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard uploaded a hotel video that went viral for all the wrong reasons. Apparently, he didn’t mean to upload it at all.

The Sun reports on Manchester United star Jesse Lingard’s explanation for the lewd hotel video that sent a maelstrom of social media abuse the footballer’s way.

And it was that he didn’t intend to upload it for the world to see.

The player reportedly wanted to save the video to his personal collection but accidentally ended up publishing it on his instagram. The video featured Lingard walking around rating hotel rooms inhabited by him and fellow Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, before showing another friend of his, Jamal Bracker, stimulating sex on a pillow.

Are Liverpool or Manchester United the bigger club in England?

The commentary provided by the Manchester United number 14 throughout the video was laced with expletives.

The fallout from the video was vicious, as fans unanimously expressed their anger and disgust at how the club was being represented. In some extreme cases, pundits even called for Manchester United to transfer list the player.

It was also reported that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was angry at the player and would take him to task before pre season got started on July 1.

One can’t help but wonder if Jesse Lingard can get away with the ‘I didn’t mean to’ excuse with him as well.