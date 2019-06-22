Premier League |

Manchester United class of ’92 player publicly supports #GlazersOut; slams Jesse Lingard for hotel video

A class of ’92 player from Manchester United, John O’Kane, absolutely roasted Jesse Lingard on Twitter and called for the Glazers and Ed Woodward to leave the club.

O’Kane, 44, detailed an incident where then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson came down hard on him for wearing a diamond earring at the club and even went on to rip it off. He then compared the level of discipline he was held to, to today’s lax attitude surrounding player behaviour at the club.

He was particularly critical of Jesse Lingard, who recently released a lewd hotel video that garnered widespread criticism.

He then took his Twitter remonstration one step further and publicly supported the #GlazersOut tag that was trended number one worldwide in a show of dissent from Manchester United fans at how the club was being run.

O’Kane also weighed in on how legends and former players who are still associated with the club have no choice but to swallow their true thoughts on the Glazers and Ed Woodward in fear of losing their respective positions.

Jesse Lingard filmed himself rating the various rooms in the hotel suit he was holidaying in alongside Manchester United teammates Marcus Rashford and Ro-Shaun Williams. Another friend of his, Jamal Branker, was filmed stimulating a sex act on the bed.

It is also reported that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is furious at the player and will be taking action against him before the beginning of preseason.

 

