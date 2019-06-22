Manchester United class of ’92 player publicly supports #GlazersOut; slams Jesse Lingard for hotel video

A class of ’92 player from Manchester United, John O’Kane, absolutely roasted Jesse Lingard on Twitter and called for the Glazers and Ed Woodward to leave the club.

O’Kane, 44, detailed an incident where then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson came down hard on him for wearing a diamond earring at the club and even went on to rip it off. He then compared the level of discipline he was held to, to today’s lax attitude surrounding player behaviour at the club.

He was particularly critical of Jesse Lingard, who recently released a lewd hotel video that garnered widespread criticism.

This lads family should surely be saying "don't be posting anything",it's definitely the wrong time with the state of @ManUtd atm, Lingard is either thick as f*ck or just doesn't give a f*ck, spose it's his life he can do what he wants pressure for him to produce this season 😕 https://t.co/zCQZwTcR5w — John O’Kane (@johnaokane) June 19, 2019

The party Lee Sharpe had at his house? I was there too with Giggsy and a few apprentices SAF turned up and all hell broke loose, at the time Sharpey was thought to be leading Giggsy down the wrong path, that was nipped in the bud quickly by SAF. Lingard, 💩 would of hit the fan https://t.co/7wYeMvYVHg — John O’Kane (@johnaokane) June 19, 2019

Lingard would of been phoned up by SAF today holiday or not , SAF fined me for having a stud earing in once for training fs what Jesse's posting goes beyond Unprofessional

Not hearing much from those Utd YouTubers about this must be a generation thing 🤔#GlazersOut#WoodwardOut https://t.co/xiyx3wXpIp — John O’Kane (@johnaokane) June 20, 2019

He then took his Twitter remonstration one step further and publicly supported the #GlazersOut tag that was trended number one worldwide in a show of dissent from Manchester United fans at how the club was being run.

O’Kane also weighed in on how legends and former players who are still associated with the club have no choice but to swallow their true thoughts on the Glazers and Ed Woodward in fear of losing their respective positions.

A lot of ex pros still do good things for the club behind the scenes and do embassader roles, and the top pros in the media who you mentioned will not say anything because of their career on @SkyFootball @btsportfootball etc so forget it even asking. https://t.co/TxTdDvWOrh — John O’Kane (@johnaokane) June 20, 2019

Jesse Lingard filmed himself rating the various rooms in the hotel suit he was holidaying in alongside Manchester United teammates Marcus Rashford and Ro-Shaun Williams. Another friend of his, Jamal Branker, was filmed stimulating a sex act on the bed.

It is also reported that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is furious at the player and will be taking action against him before the beginning of preseason.