Stats show Ashley Young had a better individual season than Kyle Walker

Ashley Young has been the target of a lot of fan hate as of late, but is the England International really as bad as is claimed? These stats suggest otherwise.

Statman Dave did the hard work and came up with the numbers, presenting a rather surprising bit of information to football fans around the world.

Ashley Young scored more goals (2) and registered more assists (2) than Kyle Walker in the Premier League last season. Levels. 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/tYe6Dvh6Ng — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 19, 2019

Young has more goals and assists last season than Kyle Walker, even though the Manchester City defender won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup with his team.

Fans have berated Young for his tepid displays towards the end of the campaign, but the right back remains an integral part of the Red Devils’ squad nonetheless.

Walker, on the other hand, is clearly the first choice right back for Pep Guardiola’s side, and helped the Sky Blues capture their second successive Premier League trophy last season.

Young and Walker played together for England at the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year, and formed a decent pairing too, with the Three Lions reaching the semi-finals of the tournament.