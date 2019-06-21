Rumour Has It: Solskjaer wants to sell Pogba to raise funds

We round up the front and back pages across Europe as Friday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear again.

Paul Pogba appears set to be granted his move away from Manchester United.

Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus and a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid since revealing “it could be a good time for a new challenge”.

And United may not stand in his way as the Red Devils look to rebuild in Manchester.

TOP STORY – POGBA EXIT TO BOOST TRANSFER KITTY

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba out of Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star.

Solskjaer has reportedly been told he only has £100million to spend after the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba out of Man United to help increase POOR transfer budget #MUFC @CrossyDailyStarhttps://t.co/GSWHtnIHg0 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 20, 2019

And with reported targets Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire set to cost in excess of £100m, selling £140m-rated Pogba to either Juventus or Real Madridwould provide some significant funds.

ROUND-UP

– Could Philippe Coutinho make a shock return to Liverpool? According to Le 10 Sport, the Barcelona attacker is in line for an Anfield comeback having failed to establish himself at Camp Nou since his £140million arrival in January 2018.

– Serie A champions Juventus have identified Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier as a replacement for Manchester City target Joao Cancelo, according to SportItalia and La Gazzetta dello Sport.

– Wage demands are standing in the way of Neymar and his potential return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le 10 Sport.

– RMC claims Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt. Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United are also interested in the 19-year-old defender.

– According to the Mirror, Manchester City are set to beat neighbours Manchester United to the signing of Leicester City centre-back Maguire. However, the Premier League champions are reluctant to pay £80m for the England international.

– AC Milan have requested Isco and Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid, reports Marca. According to Sky Sport Italia, however, the Italian side are only likely to take Ceballos and striker Borja Mayoral on loan.

– Sky Sport Italia says Porto and Atalanta are the most likely destinations for legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. The 41-year-old is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.