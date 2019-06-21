BREAKING: Chelsea appoint club legend as new technical and performance advisor

Premier League giants Chelsea has appointed former goalkeeper and club legend Petr Cech as the new Technical and Performance Advisor of the club. The official announcement was made by Chelsea via Twitter and their website on 21st June.

According to the official website of the club, the focus of Cech’s new role will be “to provide advice on all football and performance matters throughout the club” as well as “embed and facilitate strong links between the senior and academy teams, ensuring that the various support departments are working together effectively”.

Take a look at the post below:

.@PetrCech is our new Technical and Performance Advisor! Welcome back, Big Pete! 🙌 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 21, 2019

The former goalkeeper was available to comment after the announcement. “I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again and help create the best possible high-level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years,” he said as quoted by the website, before adding:

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future.”

I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join @Chelseafc again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years … pic.twitter.com/FvcZc698mx — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) June 21, 2019

The website further revealed that the 37-year-old will work closely with Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia. His role will also make him a part of the senior first team’s coaching and backroom staff and will hence require him to travel with the team at all times, due to an emphasis on strategy and performance.