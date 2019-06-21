Reports: Manchester United agree personal terms with next right back

Reports suggest that Premier League giants Manchester United have finally gotten hold of Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after weeks of pursuing the youngster for his signature. The Red Devils have also apparently agreed on personal terms with the right-back player.

Metro reports that Palace finally agreed with Manchester United on a deal for Wan-Bissaka, after rejecting two of their previous bids. The first bid was for £40million while the second bid was for £50million, according to Metro.

The English news agency further adds that United’s third bid was for a reported £55million, which if Crystal Palace has accepted as claimed by the reports, will make Wan-Bissaka the most expensive English defender of all-time, trumping Kyle Walker who arrived at Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £50million.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk will remain the most expensive Premier League defender ever, as other teams are yet to overtake the Reds’ bid of £75million for the former Southampton defender in 2018 January.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka is also set to be rewarded well by Manchester United, for agreeing to move to the Old Trafford. Metro claims that the new right-back will earn £80,000-a-week at the club, according to journalist Andy Mitten. The online publication further reveals that the youngster’s initial contract with the Red Devils will be charted for a period of three years.