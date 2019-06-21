Former Liverpool star and World Cup winner Fernando Torres announces retirement from football

Former Liverpool, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid player Fernando Torres took to Twitter to announce his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old Spaniard posted a tweet informing the world that he is wrapping up his professional football career as a player after 18-years.

He mentioned that he will have a press conference on 23 June, Sunday, at 10 am Japanese local time to explain his decision further.

I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.See you there. pic.twitter.com/WrKnvRTUIu — Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 21, 2019

Torres enjoyed a trophy laden career which saw him win the World Cup once and the Euros twice with Spain. In club football, he won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2011/12 and the Europa League twice, once with Chelsea and once with Atletico Madrid.

He also won the FA Cup once with Chelsea in 2012.

Torres made just over 700 appearances in his career, scoring 252 goals and setting up 73 more. He played the bulk of his professional career in top European clubs like Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan.

He moved to Japanese side Sagan Tosu for the 2018/19 season and made 32 appearances. However, he could only manage 4 goals and 2 assists in that time, perhaps prompting him to seriously consider hanging up his boots.

Torres will forever go down in history books for scoring the only goal in Spain’s 2008 Euro finals victory against Germany, sparking off a golden period for Spanish football for the next 4 years.