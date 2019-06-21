Reports: Furious Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take action on Jesse Lingard after lewd hotel video

A video was posted on Jesse Lingard’s Instagram account featuring one of his friends stimulating sex in a hotel room and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly furious about it.

Jesse Lingard filmed himself, Marcus Rashford and fellow Manchester United academy graduate Ro-Shaun Williams in a hotel video that also featured another friend of his, Jamal Branker, making love to a pillow.

The Manchester United number 14 was also head cussing out multiple times in the video which sent social media on meltdown after it was posted.

Fans naturally reacted badly to it and now, Daily Mail claims that club boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also furious with the player. The Norwegian has reportedly been trying to advocate sense into his players when it comes to social media use and feels that the video Lingard posted was out of order.

The report also states that the player wanted to save the video on his phone but accidentally ended up posting it.

However, the damage seems to have been done as Solskjaer will look to have a word with Lingard before preseason kicks off on July 1st.

Amid calls for the club and the manager to take stringent action on the player – with some pundits even advocating transfer listing him – it remains to be seen how the Norwegian handles the latest PR nightmare to attach itelf to the club.

