Manchester City confirm Zinchenko extension

Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko became an increasingly important member of Pep Guardiola’s squad last term and now has a new deal.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has penned a three-year contract extension with Manchester City that runs until the end of the 2023-24 season, the Premier League champions have confirmed.

Ukraine international Zinchenko has been converted from an attacking midfielder to a left-back by Pep Guardiola and was increasingly relied upon by the City boss during the second half of last season.

A standout performance in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea, as City collected the first part of an unprecedented domestic treble, helped to establish the 22-year-old as a reliable option on the left-hand side of defence as Benjamin Mendy continued to struggle with knee problems.

Zinchenko played 29 times in all competitions in 2018-19, despite having initially been viewed as surplus to requirements and heavily linked with a switch to Wolves at the start of the campaign.