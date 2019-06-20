Reports: Manchester United chasing Jose Mourinho targets, despite sacking him six months ago

Manchester United are gearing up for their first full season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils are also chasing several players who could assist Solskjaer with the rebuilding process. However, a report suggests that some of those targets were picked out by Solskjaer’s predecessor, Jose Mourinho!

According to reports by The Sun, Manchester United are still chasing targets pointed out by former manager Jose Mourinho. Harry Maguire, who the Portuguese football coach picked out as the ideal summer signing last season is still being chased by the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that Issa Diop was indeed a Jose Mourinho target as well. He was labelled a ‘monster’ by Mourinho who went on to bemoan the ability of his scouting department to spot his talent. Curiously, the former Chelsea coach had also taken a liking to Declan Rice and had viewed him as a potential signing for the future.

Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties as the head coach of Manchester United on December 18, 2018; two and a half years after he took the job. His replacement, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went on a fine run during his interim reign. He too, however, delivered some inconsistent results since being given the job on a permanent basis.

Solskjaer will now take charge of the club for his first full season and has already signed Daniel James from Swansea City. Manchester United will take on Chelsea in their opening game of the 2019/20 Premier League season on August 11.