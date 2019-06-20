Premier League |

Manchester United fans express disgust at latest Jesse Lingard hotel room instagram video

Manchester United fans were ticked off when Jesse Lingard uploaded a post-party video from his hotel in Miami where he is on holiday with Marcus Rashford and other players from the club.

Club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer specifically mentioned that he expects players to come into preseason fit in order to be best prepared for the upcoming 2019/20 campaign.

However, it would seem that Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford have been partying hard in a hotel in Miami as the video posted by the Manchester United number 14 would suggest.

He bids goodbye in the video to two messy hotel rooms, one belonging to him and one to Rashford (which he claims hasn’t gotten much sleep, whatever that may mean) and then pans out to another room which shows another young lad (presumably a Manchester United player though it isn’t clear in the video) getting cosy with a pillow.

Yes, you read that right. And in case you do watch the video, be warned that Lingard does swear a fair bit as well.

Naturally, Manchester United fans were livid with his latest post-party social media offering compared to the videos Scott McTominay posted of him hard in work before pre season.

And they absolutely let fly on Twitter. Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally step in to rein in the 27-year old’s social media antics?

