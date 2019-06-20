Former Chelsea captain admits concerns over Frank Lampard’s impending appointment as manager

Chelsea fans are keenly awaiting the announcement of Frank Lampard as their new manager. However, one former skipper has expressed his concerns over the appointment.

Former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise has revealed his concern over Frank Lampard taking on Chelsea’s managerial role. He feels that the Englishman is still inexperienced as a football coach and may need to bring in someone with experience alongside him.

“Is it too soon for him? I think it is. I look at the staff he may bring in as well. Jody may come alongside him and he’s a bit inexperienced in a coaching capacity,” the former captain told Sky Sports.

“If Frank does come in, he probably needs to bring someone with a bit of experience. There probably will be some changes, because he’ll want to bring his own staff in.

“Chris Jones, who was there [at Chelsea] before, is at Derby with him. He’s the fitness guy and he’s got good experience. But on the coaching side of things I worry.”

Wise further stated that he feels it is too soon for Lampard and Morris to return to Chelsea. However, he is still hopeful that they do the ‘right thing’ for Chelsea.

“Frank, from a playing and personal point of view, everyone loves him at Chelsea, but he hasn’t been long in coaching, and neither has Jody. It worries me a little bit, but if they get it I wish them all the luck.

“It’s going to be tough for them, but fingers crossed they do the right thing for Chelsea.”

The Blues, meanwhile, are yet to make any official announcement on Frank Lampard. The Blues bid farewell to Maurizio Sarri on June 16, with the Italian joining Serie A champions Juventus.