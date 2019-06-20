GlazersOut trends worldwide as fuming Manchester United fans threaten to change club colours

Manchester United fans made their collective voices heard as they got #GlazersOut trending on Twitter after it emerged that the American owners have spent nothing on the club since taking over.

Social media has been ablaze with Manchester United fans the world over coming together to make a statement – that they want the American owners out of the club.

It started as response to a fan account asking everyone to tweet out #GlazersOut at 20:05 BST on June 19 – underscoring that it was in 2005 the Glazers took over the club.

However, the movement that was intended to be a show of strength just in UK sparked a worldwide trend, with over 117k tweets registering the hashtag as of this writing.

It didn’t stop there as financial details regarding the sheer amount of money the Glazers have siphoned off the club started coming to the fore and fuelling the angst on social media.

The fans also themed the entire social media protest in green and gold, in a nod to the original colours of the club when it was still Newton Heath LYR Football Club.

It is a well known fact that the Glazers have landed Manchester United in massive debt and that results on the pitch have slowly eroded away ever since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

With the club limping to a sixth place finish and a much publicized summer transfer overhaul hardly coming together, fans also turned their ire towards Ed Woodward – who is viewed as a figurehead of the Glazers by many.

Here are some of the tweets that catch the eye:

All this crap that we're too scared to tweet #GlazersOut….We're a fan channel, our focus is the fans. And if tweet #GlazersOut makes the club and owners realise how pissed off they are then that can only be a good thing. Change is needed from them or someone new — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 19, 2019

What a delight to see so many powerful Manchester United fan accounts pushing #GlazersOut do not underestimate the power of Social Media. Tonight is the beginning which will eventually lead to the end of the parasites ruining our famous and great club. Reds around the globe, RT! pic.twitter.com/bxzjFBNOib — Joe Sillett (@JoeSillett) June 19, 2019

Let’s put an end to this before it’s too late. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/glcVjWqrCg — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 19, 2019

#GlazersOut requires more than just the coverage that a trending hashtag garners. Are they sat at home scared over a trending hashtag? No. They legally own the club. They’ve not broken any laws. If we want to scare them we need to stop handing them our hard earned money! — Manchester United (@ManUnitedWorld) June 19, 2019

Retweet this if you want MANUTD to move to the next level #MUFC #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/37PMciO1zO — #GlazzersOut (@Niceuche_) June 19, 2019

You've absolutely destroyed our club, now it's time for you guys to leave #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/N2VDbvUgrL — See Ya 🍃 (@Siya_Sousa) June 19, 2019

For other football fans who question why we want the Glazers to get out of our club, this is just a small breakdown. Their selfishness, greed and desire to make us their cash cow is running one of the biggest clubs in the world to the ground. This cannot continue. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/6UnE2d7X4f — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 19, 2019

Just look at this….. these guys are looting money from the club… not a single penny invested….Enough is Enough…. #GLAZERSOUT pic.twitter.com/d20lHn08uA — Yorin Isaac (@YorinIsaac) June 19, 2019

G lazers

L leveraged debt

A gainst Utd

Z ero invested

E ver lying

R epugnant

S cum

O ver 1bn stolen

U nderachieved

T he parasite owners#GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/G9sPGpIqMW — SimKG (@7SimK) June 19, 2019

Enough is enough. They’ve left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in mass debt & have destroyed that franchise in the NFL 14 years of leeching off of United, glossed over by the brilliance of Sir Alex. It’s time to go. Time for fans to make their voices heard.#GlazersOut 🔰 — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) June 19, 2019

Trending number 1 worldwide. Top work from all involved 👏🏼#GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/oZdXFczODY — Michael Tunstall (@TFWriter) June 19, 2019

Reply #GlazersOut to this Tweet. Let's get more than 10, 000 comments and make it trend no.1 worldwide. #MUFC #1MUN — Man United Source (@1ManUnitedNews) June 19, 2019

Like for #GlazersOut Retweet for #GlazersOut Do absolutely nothing with this tweet for #GlazersOut — Alex (@AttackLikeUtd) June 19, 2019

I want to brag about my club again.

I want to have that feeling of dominance once again.

I’m tired of receiving bants from fans of small clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal.

I want Manchester City to be the noisy neighbours once again.

I want my Manchester United back 😖#GlazersOut🔰 — Valar Morghulis 🔰 (@viccetti) June 19, 2019

Having a clear out on glazed doughnuts #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/4qIVSmBbQC — Deli Assistant (@DeliAssistant) June 19, 2019

It’d be nice if this odious little gimp got stick at Old Trafford too. He gets off far too easy. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/vqJxML0ARZ — Stuart (@__Bingo) June 19, 2019

#GlazersOut has never received the recognition it’s getting right now, I’ve never seen it like this. The movement has begun. Twitter is just the beginning. Join the movement, it’s time to be heard 🔰 — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) June 19, 2019

#GlazersOut so we can be as great as we used to be. pic.twitter.com/GSxN84rj8y — OLE OUT (@08CRon) June 19, 2019

The club needs to go on top again so we fight for it. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/djkZQf27bi — Akber_Red_Devil (@Akber_Saberiii) June 19, 2019

The Glazers n Ed Woodward wants to squeeze the life out of our lungs, United is more than a football club for us, it's a religion, it's our Life. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/ibptNp95Am — UnitedNation (@utdnation84) June 19, 2019

Our history wasn’t theirs to buy and our future isn’t theirs to gamble! 🔰 #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/s7IoTIb2EW — Jonny Ross 🇾🇪 (@thejonnyross) June 19, 2019

All United fans need to stop buying club merch and stop their MUTV subscription if they have one. Anything that affects the Glazers pockets. Trending on twitter alone is not enough.#GlazersOut — Nabit. (@ViewsUtd) June 19, 2019

People aren’t aware of this, but the brilliance of Sir Alex ultimately saved this club from deep financial trouble when the Glazers came in. Their takeover has drained United of more than £1b. Whether you’re PL or grassroots level, this cannot be overlooked anymore. #GlazersOut — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 20, 2019

#GlazersOut

Glazer should go out to back to see our club in the summit like we used to pic.twitter.com/vRULKnvMd5 — Ahmed Saad (@ahmedmanutd28) June 19, 2019

#GlazersOut

For last 7 years. For keeping the deadwoods like Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling. For becoming the sponsorship club. Last but not least, for Ed Woodward. pic.twitter.com/B8wV9MWxj8 — Ahmad A. Almazi (@ByAlmazi) June 20, 2019

Our beautiful football club has been in disarray for years due to your incompetency and lack of ambitions. You’d rather increase your pocket than to bring back the club’s glory days. Get out now!!! Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Enough is enough!!! #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/vXjTcii6TG — Kelvin Olasupo (@_Only1Kelvin) June 19, 2019

This wouldn’t fly in any other public company #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/GVGSYG7djz — The Count (@Monte_Xristo) June 19, 2019

Imagine tomorrow we wake up and see the glazers have decided to sell the club. Would literally be the happiest day off my life#GlazersOUT — Zu (@ZuzuMUFC) June 19, 2019