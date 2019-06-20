Premier League |

#GlazersOut trends worldwide as fuming Manchester United fans threaten to change club colours

Manchester United fans made their collective voices heard as they got #GlazersOut trending on Twitter after it emerged that the American owners have spent nothing on the club since taking over.

Social media has been ablaze with Manchester United fans the world over coming together to make a statement – that they want the American owners out of the club.

It started as response to a fan account asking everyone to tweet out #GlazersOut at 20:05 BST on June 19 – underscoring that it was in 2005 the Glazers took over the club.

However, the movement that was intended to be a show of strength just in UK sparked a worldwide trend, with over 117k tweets registering the hashtag as of this writing.

It didn’t stop there as financial details regarding the sheer amount of money the Glazers have siphoned off the club started coming to the fore and fuelling the angst on social media.

The fans also themed the entire social media protest in green and gold, in a nod to the original colours of the club when it was still Newton Heath LYR Football Club.

It is a well known fact that the Glazers have landed Manchester United in massive debt and that results on the pitch have slowly eroded away ever since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

With the club limping to a sixth place finish and a much publicized summer transfer overhaul hardly coming together, fans also turned their ire towards Ed Woodward – who is viewed as a figurehead of the Glazers by many.

Here are some of the tweets that catch the eye:

