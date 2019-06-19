Official: Manchester United star signs new contract till 2021

It has been confirmed by Manchester United that Juan Mata has agreed a new deal with the Red Devils till June 2021. This ends all the rumours of a possible departure for the Spaniard.

We can confirm Juan Mata has signed a new contract with #MUFC. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2019

The official statement via the Manchester United website reads the following:

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that Juan Mata has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2021, with the option to extend for a further year.”

About the deal, Mata had the following comments.

It is a real honour to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans. I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home.

I am looking forward to working with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had his own share of praise for the former Chelsea star.

Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with. He is a great example to our younger players in his approach. He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player and has embraced everything about this great club.