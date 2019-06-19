Reports: Paul Pogba’s contract at Manchester United leaked online

Manchester United are facing a tough task in keeping one of their star names at the club next season. Real Madrid and Juventus want in for Paul Pogba, and they may have to spend a lot of money to buy him.

A Football Leaks report has been released online and it suggests that Pogba’s contract at Manchester United looks a bit like this as things stand.

Paul Pogba’s contract at Man United: ✔️ basic wages: £7,5m a year, £144.000 a week Gets a loyalty payment £3,75m a year, £1,85m a year if club qualifies for the Champions League, around £3m a year for his image rights. (Source: Football Leaks) — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) June 19, 2019

To put these numbers into perspective, here is what Alexis Sanchez currently earns while playing for the Red Devils.

Alexis Sánchez earns £391.346 a week (basic wages + image rights), Pogba earns with basic wages and image rights around £200.000 a week. Sánchez has a loyalty bonus of £1.1m a year. — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) June 19, 2019

Pogba has been widely reported to be ready to receive a dramatic increase in wages if he decides to stay put at United, but the current numbers may come as a surprise to many.

The loyalty bonus numbers becomes all the more key in this case, and it makes it all the more likely that United are desperate to keep the Frenchman at Old Trafford.