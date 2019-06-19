Manchester United Class of ’92 member fined for breaking betting rules

Manchester United legend and Class of ’92 member Paul Scholes has been fined after admitting breaking the betting rules laid down by the Football Association (FA). It has been announced that the former midfielder will have to pay the FA a total of £8,000 for his offence.

FA’s announcement on the situation read thus, as reported by BBC Sport:

“Scholes placed eight bets on former club Manchester United during a period when Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt were employed by the club.

He also placed a bet on Valencia beating fellow Spanish club Barcelona when Gary Neville was the manager.

Scholes placed eight bets on FA Cup ties, but after Salford City had been knocked out.”

An independent regulatory commission which looked into the case found no evidence for Scholes being in a position to influence the above-mentioned games. The former England international was let off with just a fine, as a result.

The Football Association also reportedly warned him not to repeat the same offence in future.

Scholes himself spoke to reporters later on, after the verdict was passed.

“I would like to apologise and I understand and fully accept the fine imposed by the FA. It was a genuine mistake and was not done with any deliberate intention to flout the rules,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.

He added: “I wrongly believed that as long as there was no personal connection between me and any of the matches that I bet upon, then there would be no issue. However, I understand now that this is not the case and I should have taken steps to verify this at the time.”