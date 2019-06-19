The recruitment structure at Manchester United isn’t the best one with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward making all the transfer-related decisions.

Reports had emerged earlier yesterday that United are looking to bring in former Leicester Head of Recruitment Steve Walsh. And looks like former manager Sir Alex Ferguson has urged the club to do the same.

However, Sky Sports now reports that Ed Woodward has turned down the legendary manager’s recommendation as he doesn’t want Walsh to look over the recruitment process at Manchester United. He instead wants them to appoint a former player who can focus on the recruitment of young talents along with improving the first team in the long run.

Sir Alex’s recommendation was sensible as Walsh had overseen the signings of N’golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez at Leicester when they went on to win the Premier League. However, doesn’t seem like that Ed Woodward likes that idea.