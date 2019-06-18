Peculiar Liverpool 2019/20 third kit leaks online ahead of release

Liverpool FC have already begun their preparations for the next season. The Reds will go into the 2019/20 campaign as Champions League holders and will look to win the entire thing all over again. But in doing so, they will require some fresh blood and some fresh threads!

Following the release of their home and away kits, Liverpool’s third kit has now leaked online. As revealed by Footyheadlines, the Reds will wear a blue and grey alternate kit, which features a rather peculiar design up front.

Liverpool will sport a grey, black, and blue third kit next season. The kit itself features a Tetris-esque design up front with the brand and club logo in blue. Meanwhile, the signature of legendary Liverpool manager Bob Paisley will be displayed on the inside of the collar. The ‘Standard Chartered’ logo will feature across the front in white. Shorts and socks of the same colour scheme will complete the kit.

Meanwhile, the Reds have already revealed their home jersey for the 2019/20 season. The kit, which features a pinstripe design has been well received by the fans. The away kit, on the other hand, is white with blue accents. The grey and blue third kit will complete the set as Liverpool go looking for more glory.