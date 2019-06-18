Goretzka would be ‘ecstatic’ if Sane joined Bayern

A reunion with former Schalke team-mate Leroy Sane at Bayern Munich would delight Leon Goretzka.

Leon Goretzka and his Bayern Munich team-mates would be “ecstatic” if Leroy Sane joined from Manchester City.

Sane has been touted as a top target for the Bundesliga champions with experienced wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery leaving the club at the end of the season.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness confirmed their interest but acknowledged it would take an “insane” fee to prise the Germany international away from City, where it is hoped he will sign a contract extension despite seeing a decrease in his starts under Pep Guardiola in 2018-19.

Goretzka would be delighted to reunited with his former Schalke colleague, who joined City in 2016 for a reported £37million.

Asked for his thoughts on Bayern plucking away Sane, one of the Premier League’s leading stars, he told Bild: “I think that Bayern can definitely keep up in that regard.

“It’s still one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Leroy knows that. He’s felt really good in England in the past few years. Now he has to decide for himself what the right move is.

“Leroy knows that Munich is a very beautiful city, so I don’t have to tempt him. He knows he can always contact me if he needs advice or wants to hear my opinion.

“We would all be ecstatic if he comes. But I’ll be damned if I put him under pressure or influence his opinion. I was in a similar situation last year. I had to make a decision for myself and felt it was best to do it alone.”