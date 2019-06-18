Premier League giants register highest number of arrests for racism in England

In what would come out as a rather shocking news for quite a few, Manchester United have registered the highest number of arrests for racism in England in the period between 2014/15 to 2017/18.

The supporters of the 20-time Premier League champions have been involved in most arrests of all clubs in England, a report from England’s Home Office shows. From the 2014/15 season, up to the 2017/18 season, 27 United fans have been arrested on account of racism.

Leeds United and Millwall are joint second on the list with 15 fan-arrests while two more Premier League sides complete the list. Leicester are next with 14 arrests and Chelsea follow them closely with 13. However, as reported by Independent, the accuracy of these numbers cannot be guaranteed as all of it depends on arresting officer ‘ticking a box’.

The data for the 2018/19 season is yet to be released. West Ham (11) are next on the list while Barnsley, Manchester City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are all on 10 arrests in the four-year period.

