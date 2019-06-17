Reports: Roman Abramovich in talks with next Chelsea manager; rumoured deal until 2022

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Frank Lampard to take over as manager after Maurizio Sarri’s departure was confirmed. A deal until 2022 is expected to be put on the table.

Daily Mail claim that the Derby boss has met with Chelsea supremo Roman Abramovich to try and trash out a deal that will see him become the next Chelsea manager.

He will replace Maurizio Sarri who left the club to join Juventus after just one season in charge.

Roman is expected to sanction a £4million compensation for Derby and the appointment is expected by the end of the week.

Nicolo Schira, journalist in Calciomercato and Corriere Dello Sport, claims that the deal on offer will see Lampard sign a 3 year deal at the club.

#Chelsea is closing for Frank #Lampard as a new manager. Blues have offered a contract until 2022. #transfers #CFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 17, 2019

For his part, Lampard has reportedly intimated to Derby that he wants to take the job at Chelsea according to Evening Standard. Lampard will be tasked with overseeing an infusion of youth into the first team setup at Stamford Bridge following the two transfer window ban that they have to negotiate.

His track record at Derby, where he engineered a push for promotion with smart utilization of youth players despite working under a shoestring budget, has impressed Chelsea.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; It looks quite probable that Frank Lampard will take over at Chelsea as they need someone close to the club to tide them over the next two transfer windows.