WATCH: Liverpool defender fails to recognise his former teammate and walks off after clicking selfie

In a video which has recently emerged on social media, Liverpool defender failed to recognise his former Croatia teammate Ivan Klasnic after the latter asked him for a selfie.

Klasnic, who made a name for himself at Werder Bremen, played in the English Premier League for Bolton Wanderers over a course of three seasons between 2009 and 2012. He scored 24 goals for them in 94 appearances.

The centre-forward has 41 caps for Croatia as well, in which he scored 12 goals and played alongside Lovren multiple times. The now 39-year-old played in the Euro 2004 & 2008 and FIFA World Cup 2006 for Croatia as well.

However, his career was cut short because of multiple kidney failures, because of which he underwent transplants on three different occasions. He finally hung his boots in 2013. Remarkably, he was told in 2007 that he wouldn’t be able to play football again but he went on to represent Croatia at the Euro 2008 and had his best years in the Premier League after that.

Here’s the video where Klasnic asked Lovren for a selfie, who duly obliged, but couldn’t recognise him and walked off.