Stats show Manchester United are better without Marcus Rashford

Recently unearthed statistics reveal that Premier League Manchester United are a better team without their star forward, Marcus Rashford.

He is currently being targeted by two La Liga clubs – arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid. United are currently not keen to sell him but The Sun reports that they will have to raise his wages to at least £350,000 a week to prevent Rashford from moving away to another club.

However, according to the English news agency, United could save a lot of money with very few disadvantages to worry about, if they actually let Marcus Rashford leave – as it has been revealed that the Red Devils have won more matches and scored more goals when he is not a part of the team, as opposed to those games where he actually plays for the club.

Since his debut in 2016, United actually have a better win rate in those games where the England international is not a part of the team. According to The Sun, the club have won 64% of their games without Rashford on the pitch – the win rate falls to just 58% in the games where the player was involved.

The news agency further reveals that United has also scored more goals without Rashford – recording an average of 1.8 goals per game when he is absent as opposed to 1.6 when he is playing.

Rashford’s fluctuating form presented manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a lot of problems during the 2018-19 season and eventually, the Red Devils slipped down to the sixth spot on the Premier League. They also lost out on Champions League qualification and will hence play in the Europa League next season.