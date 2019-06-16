BREAKING: Chelsea confirm departure of Maurizio Sarri; Juventus announce him as new manager

In a coordinated double news event, Chelsea confirmed that Maurizio Sarri would be leaving the club after just one season in charge while Juventus confirmed that he will be taking over at theirs.

Chelsea confirmed on social media and on their site that Maurizio Sarri will be leaving the club after just one season in charge. They thanked the Italian tactician for his services but mentioned that he felt the need to be close to his ageing parents in Italy.

Sarri guided Chelsea to a third placed finish in the Premier League, the finals of the Carabao Cup and to a Europa League triumph. However it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Italian as he copped plenty of flak from the fans for his style of play which – at points in the season – seemed rather ineffectual.

Sarri will take over the reins from the departing Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, with the club announcing his arrival on its social media almost immediately after Chelsea put out their release.

Sarri will inherit a squad that has just won its eighth straight Scudetto and led by the incomparable Cristiano Ronaldo. The goal for him, it is expected, would be to sustain Juventus’ push towards continental glory as they set their sights on winning the Champions League.