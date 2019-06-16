Pogba wants ‘new challenge somewhere else’ amid Manchester United exit talk

Speaking in Tokyo, Paul Pogba has admitted he may be ready to leave Manchester United and seek a “new challenge” elsewhere.

Paul Pogba has hinted he is ready to leave Manchester United after revealing his desire for a “new challenge somewhere else”.

The midfielder’s future at Old Trafford has been in doubt after an indifferent 2018-19 season, with Real Madrid reportedly interested.

Former club Juventus have also been linked with Pogba, who returned for a second spell at Old Trafford when United paid a then-record fee of £89million in August 2016.

Speaking in Tokyo, the 26-year-old – a World Cup winner at Russia 2018 – admitted the time could be right to move on.

“There has been a lot of talking, a lot of thinking as well. I’ve been here for three years in Manchester, it has been going great,” he told reporters.

“There have been some good moments and some bad moments, like everywhere else. But after this season, after everything that happened with my season, it was my best season as well, I think for me it can be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

“I’m thinking of this – to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Pogba was named in the Professional Footballers’ Association team of the year after scoring 13 Premier League goals, though United finished sixth in the table.

He has won the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his second spell with the Red Devils, having initially left in 2012 to join Juve.

His form at club level was closely scrutinised during the previous campaign, particularly after he played such a key role for France at the World Cup.

“I didn’t win any trophies with my team, but with the national team it was obviously very good,” Pogba said.

“Winning the World Cup made my season a good season personally, just because I won the World Cup.”