Reports: Chelsea legend to leave club as Maurizio Sarri’s departure looks imminent

According to reports from England, Chelsea legend and their current assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has been tipped to leave the club this summer, with manager Maurizio Sarri also heading out the exit door apparently.

Zola, who has previously managed the Italian U-21 team, West Ham United, Watford FC, Serie A club Cagliari, Qatar-based Al Arabi and EFL Championship team Birmingham City, was also a Chelsea superstar during his playing days. Primarily a center-forward by trade, Zola racked up 229 league appearances for the Blues between 1996 and 2003, scoring a total of 59 goals.

In 2018 June, he returned to the club as an assistant coach to manager Maurizio Sarri. His initial contract was for a year and will hence expire later this month, but according to Sky Sports, Zola has not yet agreed with Chelsea representatives on a contract extension.

The English news agency further reports that the imminent departure of Maurizio Sarri to Italy could be why Zola has planned his exit accordingly.

It has already been reported that Maurizio Sarri will leave the Blues to join Serie A champions Juventus before next season. Sarri won the Europa League and also reached the finals of the EFL Cup with Chelsea in 2018-19, but a host of reasons including homesickness prompted the former Napoli Manager to end his stint at England this summer.

Meanwhile, Zola has apparently been offered a role as Chelsea ambassador, but Sky Sports understands that he would prefer to continue coaching. The news agency further adds that he is keen to stay in English football and look for other opportunities this summer, as of right now.