Official: New-look Premier League ball for 2019-20 season revealed, view images

On Sunday, June 16, American sports giant Nike the official Premier League ball for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Named “Nike Merlin” just like the football used in the 2018-19 season, the new football is tipped to be an upgrade to its previous edition.

Soccerbible reports that the Nike Merlin’s launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of the partnership between Nike and the Premier League. As you can see below, the ball boasts of a dazzling pink Nike swoosh and distinctive modular graphics inspired from the “urbane landscapes in England” as per Nike’s official website.

Here's a look at the @premierleague ball for the 2019/20 season…🧐⚽ Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/I2cwtmGFiP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 16, 2019

The English news agency also reports that the modular system employed in constructing the ball also allows the graphics’ colours to be changed at will, as a result of which we may see several different versions of the ball throughout the season – particular during winters and also during the second half of the campaign in 2020.

Take a look at the images below:

Meanwhile, Kieran Ronan, GM, Nike Global Equipment explained: “We wanted to design a ball that specifically illustrated the traits of Premier League football. A ball that felt hyper-technical and precise in nature but also inspired by this English culture of living and breathing Premier League football.”

According to OneFootball, the Nike Merlin will be used in every fixture next term and includes the following features:

4-panel construction that reduces seams and enlarges the striking surface 3-D ink patterns that apply variations in texture for targeted control Nike Aerow Trac grooves that allow consistency in ball spin Foam casing that has a cloth backer Latex bladder that maintains pressure and shape more consistently than rubber bladders

Quotes and images via Soccerbible.